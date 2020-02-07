AMARAVATI: There has been an overwhelming response to the implementation of Nadu-Nedu programmes in the government schools of the state and there is an exodus of students from private to government schools after the programme was started.

This was revealed by the officials in a review meeting held by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the implementation of Nadu-Nedu programme in the government schools here on Friday. The Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure quality in the works being implemented as part of the programme. The officials said that tenders would be called for the second and third phases of the programme by mid-May and the process would be completed very soon.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that parents were voluntarily coming forward to make a contribution of Rs 1,000 for maintenance of the schools and some parents were even contributing more for the purpose. The Chief Minister appreciated the gesture and directed the officials to display the names of such parents on the school notice board so that it would be an encouragement for more parents to contribute on their own.

During a discussion on the functioning of private schools and colleges, the Chief Minister said that stern action should be taken against institutions which violate rules. He directed the officials to see that the institutions maintain high standards and to see that they do not charge excess fees..

As part of the first phase of Mana Badi programme, the officials said that proposals were made for an amount of Rs 3,373 crore to cover 15,072 schools out of which 14,843 schools were given an administrative sanction for the funds and parents committees were formed in 14,591 schools. Bhoomi puja was performed for the Mana Badi works in 12,647 schools bank accounts were opened for 14,851 student committees.

As part of the second phase of the programme, 14,934 schools and junior colleges were covered. As part of the third phase of the programme, 15,991 schools and junior colleges were covered.

Minister for Education Adimulapu Suresh, Schools and Colleges Regulatory monitoring Commission Chairpersons Justice Kanta Rao and Justice Vangala Iswaraiah were among those present on the occasion.

