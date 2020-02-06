AMARAVATI: YSRCP National Secretary and Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy vehemently condemned the false news about Kia Motors moving out from Andhra Pradesh. Taking to Twitter, he said that Kia Motors and the AP government have made clear that there have good relations and both are working together. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was assisting the company in all aspects; despite this, some people are promoting false news under the guise of journalism and with a deliberate intent to mislead the people of the state.
In the past, if anyone wanted to defame a person they would spread false accusations and have leaflets printed with fake charges and profanity. Now the ''Yellow Media'' is doing the same thing. Vijayasai Reddy tweeted that under the guise of journalism, they were spreading false news in a bid to mislead and misguide the people of the state, he fumed.
Andhra Pradesh Government rubbished the report of South Korean automobile giant Kia Motors moving its plant out of Andhra Pradesh. It has denied the news about moving to Andhra Pradesh from Tamil Nadu as false propaganda. "There is no truth in the Reuters article," said Rajat Bhargava, special secretary to the State Industries Department, adding that the Kia Motors and AP government are working together. Kia Motors, on the other hand, also denied the Reuters article. Representatives of Kio Motors have made it clear that they have no plans to move the plant from AP unless they are planning to expand their company across India.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been supportive of Kia Motors since he came to power. CM YS Jagan was the chief guest at the launch of the Kia car manufacturing plant in December last year. He also made it clear that the government will extend full support for the company's expansion during the launch. However, some media houses are deliberately spreading false news about the automobile giant moving out to Tamil Nadu. The State government is mulling the thought to investigate and take serious action against this harmful propaganda which is damaging the reputation of the Government.
