Andhra Pradesh Government rubbished the report of South Korean automobile giant Kia Motors moving its plant out of Andhra Pradesh. It has denied the news about moving to Andhra Pradesh from Tamil Nadu as false propaganda. "There is no truth in the Reuters article," said Rajat Bhargava, special secretary to the State Industries Department, adding that the Kia Motors and AP government are working together. Kia Motors, on the other hand, also denied the Reuters article. Representatives of Kio Motors have made it clear that they have no plans to move the plant from AP unless they are planning to expand their company across India.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been supportive of Kia Motors since he came to power. CM YS Jagan was the chief guest at the launch of the Kia car manufacturing plant in December last year. He also made it clear that the government will extend full support for the company's expansion during the launch. However, some media houses are deliberately spreading false news about the automobile giant moving out to Tamil Nadu. The State government is mulling the thought to investigate and take serious action against this harmful propaganda which is damaging the reputation of the Government.

