AMARAVATI: Income Tax (I-T) sleuths raided different locations related to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Kadapa district president Srinivasula Reddy along with his residence in Dwarka Nagar, on Thursday, February 06.

Police troops were deployed around Reddy's house to prevent any toward incidents. A team of 10 I-T officials simultaneously raided several places related to Reddy including his Panjagutta office in Hyderabad.

I-T sleuths are even inspecting the documents related to the contract work business taken up by Reddy in Jharkhand.

The raids were conducted after it was found that the TDP leader is evading paying taxes. Raids are still on. It officials also raided on Chandrababu Naidu’s former PA Srinivas’ houses in Hyderabad and Vijayawada.

