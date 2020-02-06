AMARAVATI:Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a website for booking seeds through Rythu Bharosa Centres on Thursday and inspected the crop procurement centres and prices being paid to the farmers.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to display the list of minimum support price for each crop at the procurement centres and also at village secretariats. “The government has to intervene if the farmer is being paid less than the fixed price for the crop and make sure that the farmer doesn’t face any loss. Officials have to ensure that the farmers are getting money soon after the sale of the crop. For effective implementation, proper marketing mechanism has to be adapted and required manpower deployed at the procurement centres,” he said.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to discuss with farmers regarding the price paid for their crops on a weekly basis. “Agriculture department has to own the rythu bharosa centres and marketing officials are supposed to pay special attention to godowns and cold storages till the establishment of new ones. Farmers are expecting quality seeds and it is our responsibility to supply them. Officials have to make sure that irregularities do not take place in the supply of seeds,” he said.

The officials of the agriculture department informed the Chief Minister that companies are showing interest in supplying quality seeds and fertilisers at a subsidised price.

Ministers Kurasala Kannababu, Balineni Srinivas Reddy, Kodali Venkateswar Rao, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and officials were among those present.

