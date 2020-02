AMARAVATI: Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy has strongly condemned the false news about Kia Motors moving out from Andhra Pradesh to Tamil Nadu and said that some section of media is intentionally spreading false propaganda against the state government.

Buggana responded to the published news in Reuters website that South Korean automaker Kia Motors was planning to shift its $1.1-billion automobile manufacturing plant out of the State, and the news is completely baseless.