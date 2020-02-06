AMARAVATI: Rajath Bhargava, Andhra Pradesh Special Chief Secretary, Industries, Investments, and Commerce strongly condemned the news published in Reuters website that South Korean automaker Kia Motors was planning to shift its $1.1-billion automobile manufacturing plant out of the State.

In response to the news, he said that Kia Motors and the Government of Andhra Pradesh were working together and the news report was false.

Manohar Bhat, Head (Sales & Marketing), Kia Motors India said that the news report was shocking, especially when the plant was doing extremely well. He termed it as the ''worst formation of imagination and concoction ".

Global news agency Reuters on Thursday reported that Kia Motors was in talks with Tamil Nadu on "the possibility of moving the $1.1 billion plant out of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh only months after it fully opened, due to policy changes last year". The news was based on information by an undisclosed source who refused to be named as the ''talks'' were still in a nascent stage.

Kia Motors Sales Head said that the company and the AP Government have very cordial relations and this news emanating from an unnamed Kia Motors official is a baseless report.