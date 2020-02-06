HYDERABAD: The novel coronavirus (nCov2019) outbreak in China has adversely impacted prices of chillies in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, said KVP Ramachandra Rao in the Rajya Sabha.

Raising the issue in the House on Thursday, Rao said that coronavirus is adversely affecting farmers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He stated that Guntur in Andhra Pradesh is the biggest export market with 5,000 tons of Tejas variety of chilli which 60 per cent is imported by China annually. "China has suspended chilli imports, so the chilli farmers are badly hit and prices are going down. Due to slump in Tejas chilli exports, prices of other chilli varieties are also falling.

Farmers are resorting to distress selling," Rao added. The Congress leader also urged the government to see that remunerative prices are ensured for chilli farmers and to the extent possible that Food Corporation of India (FCI) provides storage facility under refrigeration, safekeeping till situation improves. Responding to the point, Rajya Sabha Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu, while acknowledging that chilli prices are witnessing a slump, asked Rao to check the facts about coronavirus affecting the prices.(IANS)

Also Read: 3,887 New Cases Of Coronavirus In China, 65 New Deaths