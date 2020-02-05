In such a situation if we prefer to move to Visakhapatnam, which already has basic infrastructure in place, with only ten percent of the Rs 1.09 lakh crore, I am sure in ten years time Vizag will compete with Hyderabad, Bengaluru or Channel, he said during an Excellence For Education Conclave here on Wednesday when Chairman of The Hindu group N Ram asked the capital question.

Elaborating further, the Chief Minister said, Amaravati, is neither close to Vijayawada nor to Guntur and is about 30 km from both cities and is a virgin land with no proper infrastructure or double road.

It is the estimation of the previous government that to provide basic infrastructure like roads, drains, water and the like it would cost over Rs two crore per acre for the 52,000 acres acquired in Amaravati. The amount the previous Government spent was just Rs 5,677 crores.That is the capacity of any government. The Centre has given Rs 1,500 crore and we cannot expect more. At this rate how many years it will take to pool Rs 1.09 lakh crores to provide the basic infrastructure.

Being head of the state and thinking like a father, the most prudent thing to do is to take the decision of three capitals. Amaravati is not being shifted as is being propagated. It remains to be the Legislative Capital and the Assembly will function from there and legislators will come and stay during the 60 odd days the House is in sessions.

Visakhapatnam, which already has basic infrastructure in place, will be the Executive Capital housing the Secretariat and Chief Minister's office while Kurnool, which was cthe capital of AP since 1953 to 1956, was be the Judicial Capital.

It is a conscious decision taken and if do not take such a decision, the indecisiveness will affect future generations. The decentralized development will ensure jobs and opportunities in a big way in the days to come, he said.

