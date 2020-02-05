AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's vision to set up English medium in government schools, to provide quality education to poor students is a historic decision, said The Hindu Group Chairman N Ram. Speaking during the ‘Excellence in Education' Conclave held by The Hindu at the Gateway Hotel in Vijayawada on Wednesday, February 05,he congratulated the young Chief Minister for taking up this decision. YS Jagan was invited as the Keynote speaker and chief guest for this conclave.

Speaking on the occasion, Ram said, "There is a need to make quality education available to all classes of people." He lauded AP CM for his great decision of introducing new changes in current educational system in the government schools of the state. YS Jagan has had a clear idea about the suffering of the people after he had completed long hike of a 3648 kilometres 'Padayatra' where he personally met all sections of people, said Ram.

Ram further added that Andhra Pradesh is the first state to mandate English medium in state run schools. This decision by the Chief Minster will benefit SC, ST and poor students studying in government schools of the state, he concluded.

Also Read: YS Jagan Full Speech| Excellence in Education Conclave At Vijayawada