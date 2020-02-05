GUNTUR: The Andhra Pradesh government is making all efforts and taking the required steps for establishing a corruption-free and transparent government in the state. As a part of this, the state has started several key programmes and initiatives one among them is ‘Dial Your MLA’ programme. YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy received 32 complaints when conducted 'Dial Your MLA’ at Municipal Council conference hall of Narasaraopet in Guntur district on Tuesday, February 04.

Gopireddy along with other officials of various departments participated in the programme on every Tuesday to know the problems being faced by the people. The MLA said that they have resolved 16 complaints till now and will soon be solving the remaining complaints.

Along with MLA, Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) commissioner Siva Reddy, Narasaraopet Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Venkateswarlu and other officials participated in this 'Dial Your MLA’ programme.

