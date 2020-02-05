VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reiterated that the State has saved Rs 2,000 crores through reverse tendering and the setting up of Judicial Preview is part of initiative of providing transparent and corruption free governance.

Replying to a question raised by N Ram, Chairman of The Hindu group during an Education Conclave here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said, the Judicial Preview will scrutinize the the tenders above Rs 100 crores and will put it on public domain and sugestions will be sought. Once the bids are closed, only the amount of the lowest bidder would be on the website and if anyone quotes a lesser price it will be considered.

In retrospect effect, the tenders of the previous government were cancelled due to huge variations.

When we went for reverse tendering there was a windfall. In Polavaram alone we have profited Rs 830 crores were saved. To put it in plain words, the same work was done for Rs 830 crores less than what was agreed to in the previous government. In TIDCO housing scheme, we could save Rs 400 crores.

The Reverse tendering will help in bringing down the cost and infuse competitive spirit among bidders.

