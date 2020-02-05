AMARAVATI: Ministers Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and Botsa Satyanarayana hailed the door delivery of pensions programme and said that the government under Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is firm on delivering transparent governance.

Talking to media here on Tuesday, Minister for Panchayat Raj Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said all the details of eligible beneficiaries and of those who are not eligible are displayed in village secretariats. The eligible candidates who have not received pension can apply for it and the issue would be resolved within five days. ‘This will be a constant process,’ he added. He said that 94.44 per cent pensioners have received pension in three days; about 50,50,394 pensioners have received the pension and remaining will also receive in another two days.

He said about 4, 27,538 lakh candidates have been identified as ineligible for pension benefit and 6.11 lakh new pensioners were added after YSRCP has to come to power.

‘Unlike any other CM, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is firm on delivering welfare schemes to those who are eligible irrespective of caste and religion,’ he said and added that social audit is done for this process. Moreover, all the details are displayed in the village secretariats. 'The entire process is very transparent,' he said.

He flayed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for claiming that 7 lakh pensioners were removed from the list. Explaining the transparency in the process a video was displayed in the press conference which shows the village secretariat of Naravaripalle, Naidu’s home village, where the list of beneficiaries has been displayed. Every village secretariat in the state will have the details displayed, he added.

