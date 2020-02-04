East Godavari: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Rajamundry on February 7 to inaugurate the Disha Police station. He will launch the Disha App at a programme held at Adikavi Nanaya University and A booklet which includes the functions of the Disha Police Stations. A workshop will be held to the students wherein they would be explained the details of the Disha Act by the police officials, medical and health departments, public prosecutors and staff of the forensic department and Disha Centres.

It is said that elaborate arrangements are being made for the chief minister’s visit.

In a step to provide security to a woman in the state, the government introduced the Disha Act while 18 Disha Police stations are to be set up.

