AMARAVATI: For the first time, the Centre has responded over the three-capitals issue and decentralisation of governance in Andhra Pradesh. The Centre made it clear that, each state has the right to decide its capital within its territory. The centre even stated that with Andhra Pradesh having a stable government for the next five years, it chooses not to interfere in state's internal matters.
Responding to TDP MP Jayadev Galla's query on three- capitals and Amaravati in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday February 04, the Union Home Minister Nityanand Rai said that the AP government can choose the capital within its territory. Further, the Centre concluded stating that any state has the power to allocate capital to the state and centre government would not interfere in this matter. With this statement from the centre, it is clear that the Andhra Pradesh government can successfully implement its decision on setting up of three capitals in the state.
The central government has already announced their stand in the national media over AP three capitals issue and said that the centre would not interfere in any of the states legislature and the capital issues.
This latest response from centre is a major setback to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president Chandrababu Naidu who is protesting against the three-capitals proposal of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
The reply makes it clear that the capital city issue is within the purview of the State and there is no question of Centre's intervention. Amaravati was notified as capital in 2015 and now there are reports of three capitals. It is for the State to take a call on the issue, the Centre summed up in Lok Sabha.
