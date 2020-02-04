Amaravati: Farmers from Amaravati villages met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his residence on Tuesday. Speaking to farmers, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said, "We are not doing any injustice to anyone. Our intention is to develop all districts and Amaravati will be continued as Legislative Capital."

"Being in the chair of Chief Minister is more than a responsibility like a head of the family. Amaravati is not Vijayawada or Guntur, it comprises basic villages with most fertile agricultural lands. To develop these lands and make construction, we have to spend Rs 2 Crores on every acre and also requires over one lakh Crores, as told by the previous government itself. In the last five years, Chandrababu Naidu has spent only Rs 5674 Crores in which Rs 2297 Crores are yet to be repaid as loans. This is just a water drop in a mighty ocean. Incase if we invest at least 10 percent of this expenditure on Visakhapatnam, the city will yield lot of opportunities for the future generations, who needn't go to other states in search of jobs." Said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Chief Minister further assured the farmers that Tadepalli and Mangalagiri will be made as Model Municipalities with Rs 1100 Crores. "No farmer will face any injustice from the government. We are going to consider the requests you put Infront of us. After establishing roads, the area will be automatically developed and the farmers themselves can sell their lands for good prices. In the next 2-3 months development works in Amaravati region will also take place and before that the farmers can come up with their issues and requirements in their villages. The government will certainly consider them."

Interacting with the Chief Minister farmers from the capital city region said that their lands and villages would be developed if CRDA is abolished. The value of lands has dropped after the capital city proposal was dropped. Not even a single road was developed in the past five years, farmers said and requested the Chief Minister to remove CRDA first. Then extend the existing Karakatta road and develop the inner roads.

They also said that the previous TDP government has blocked the development of their villages for not giving lands. 'No officials had come to our villages. There was no change in our lives even after the announcement of the capital city during TDP rule. Our lands were removed from records for not giving land,' said farmers and requested the Chief Minister to develop their villages.

