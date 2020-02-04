NEW DELHI: The Union Budget of India for 2020–2021 (presented by the Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman on 1 February 2020 focussed on the central idea of a "Aspirational India, Economic development, A Caring Society. At 2 hours and 41 minutes, the budget speech was the longest ever delivered by a Finance Minister of India.

Before the budget speech the report of the 15th Finance Commission was tabled by the Finance Minister.

The Finance Commission is a body that determines how the tax revenues collected by the Union government are distributed among the states. The 15th Finance Commission has been constituted to formulate the distribution of funds among all states for a period of six years.

While the interim report for 2020-2021 was tabled in the Parliament on Saturday, the 15th Finance Commission (15th FC) will submit its final report in October this year for the period 2021-2026. During her Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “In the spirit of cooperative federalism, I am pleased to announce that we have, in substantial measure, accepted the recommendations of the Commission.”

Based on these parameters the 15th FC has redistributed the tax share among the 28 states. The new allocations will significantly affect Andhra, Telangana, Karnataka & Kerala, which will see a reduced share of tax revenue compared to the previous Finance Commission.

