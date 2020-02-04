Amaravati: Guidelines for operating boats across the State are ready and nine control rooms will be set up by February 20. Addressing a press conference at Secretariat on Tuesday, Minister for Tourism Muthamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that the officials have been instructed to set up nine control rooms, by February 20 and permissions to small boats were already issued in the last week. He further stated that the remaining boats will undergo inspection and the license permits will be issued after the inspection.

Minister Srinivas clearly mentioned that the boats will be operating in the limits of the control rooms only.

Speaking about the statement issued by Union Government regarding the capital, Minister Srinivas said, "It is clearly said that the decision regarding the establishment of capital is solely confined to the State government itself and the Union Government has nothing to interfere with it. Now it's the time for Chandrababu Naidu to respond. Our Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is speaking about equal development in all 13 districts and Naidu is creating chaos and demanding the development of Amaravati alone." He added.

