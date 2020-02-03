AMARAVATI: TDP leaders attacked YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Bapatla MP Nandigama Suresh, at Nandigama town in Krishna district on Sunday, February 02.

The YSRCP MP went to Nandigama on some personal work, while returning from there, Amaravati Conservation Committee JAC leaders, Telugu Desam Party student wing leaders and Telugu Nadu Students Federation leaders met Suresh and started talking to him over Amaravati capital issue. Initially, the MP tried to convince them but they refused to listen ,became violent and started raising "Jai Amaravati" slogans. After this, the MP tried to move away from the place but the TDP leaders forcibly made an attempt to stop the MP. They even attacked Suresh personal security officer Vijayababu.

Nandigama Station House officer Ravi Kumar said that, Suresh's advocate Venkatesh Sharma filed a case against several people involved in this attack. In the complaint, it was clearly mentioned that TDP social media in charge Sajja Ajay Chaudhary, along with some others, deliberately abused the MP.

National President of Mala Mahasabha, Mallela Venkat Rao strongly condemned the attack on MP Nandigam Suresh. Speaking to the media on Sunday at Ponnur in Guntur district, Venkat Rao said that, TDP president Chandrababu Naidu was the person behind this attack.

Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti Amaravati Committee president, Mallavarapu Nagaiah Madige demanded that the persons who attacked the MP must be arrested within 24 hours. A protest march was held at the Ambedkar statue in Mangalagiri at Guntur district, condemning the attack on the MP.

Suresh expressed outrage at Chandrababu Naidu for misleading people of Amaravati for his political benefits, in the name of saving Amaravati capital.

Speaking to the media, Krishna district on Sunday, the MP said that Chandrababu has cheated the people of the state and pushed the State into a revenue deficit state during the TDP regime.

Also Read: CM YS Jagan Attends Sarada Peetham Anniversary Celebrations