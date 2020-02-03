AMARAVATI: ‘Our Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is very clear on the Polavaram project and also announced that the project will be ready by 2021," said Minister for Water Resources, Anil Kumar Yadav.

Speaking to media on Sunday he said that the project works are moving fast and strict guidelines were issued to the officials on the works that should be completed by June. Chief Minister, himself is overseeing the ongoing works of the project.

‘As told by the CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the project will be completed in 2021 and fulfill the dreams of late Dr YS Rajashekar Reddy. The previous government failed to implement the R&R and thus we have decided to construct around 18,000 houses for the people who will be displaced with this project. A team from the central government had visited the project and issued a positive report,’ he added.

Minister Anil Kumar stated that there are some pending funds that are yet to be released from NABARD. About Rs 5,000 crore should be received from NABARD but so far, only Rs 1,800 crore was released. If the funds from the central government are not released on time the state government would spend the amount on Polavaram and would take the spent amount later from the central government. About 10,000 complaints have been received from Polavaram residents. And an IAS officer was appointed to solve the R&R issues. Some two to three issues will be discussed with the Chief Minister and solved soon, he added.

He also said that the previous government has completed only spillway works of the Polavaram project. Of the Rs 55,000 core worth project, the TDP has spent only Rs 17,000 crore and claiming that they have completed 75 percent of works. Moreover, right canal works have been completed during late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s rule. The previous government has done related to R&R works but they are claiming to have done many things. He said the irrigation projects in the state would be completed in five years.

