AMARAVATI: In order to fill up the shortage of civil servants in the Andhra Pradesh government the centre government has now taken up a decision to allot five new IPS officers to the state. The state government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has confirmed that the centre has allotted five IPS officers from 2018 batch of civil services.

According to the reports, the five IPS officers are Shafqat Amna, KV Maheshwar Reddy Sunil Sheeran, Rahul Meena and Komi Pratap Siva Kishore. Among them two belong to Andhra Pradesh, one from Delhi, one from Rajasthan and one from Bihar.

After the formation of Andhra Pradesh as separate state in 2014, the centre has allotted IAS and IPS officers to the state, but some of them had opted for for central services, which created shortage in particular sections. Following which the state government requested centre to fill up the vacancies. The centre has now allotted five new IPS officers to the state after the request was made.

