VISAKHAPATNAM: The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived in Visakhapatnam, to attend the Sri Sarada Peetham Anniversary celebrations on Monday.

The Chief Minister arrived at 10.40 AM and will reach the Sarada Peetham at Chinamushidiwada at Pendurthi mandal by road. He was welcomed at the ashram with the ‘ Purna Kumbha Swagatahm’ by the priests. He will participate in the programmes marking the culmination of the rituals and the Viswasanthi Yagam. Along with the Peethadhipathi Swami Swaroopananda and his disciple Swami Swathmanandendra , YS Jagan offered prayers to Goddess Rajasyamala. As part of the programme, he will also felicitate Veda Pandits and scholars with the 'Gold Kankanams'.

He will also inaugurate the newly constructed mandapam hall called the Swayam Jyothi and receive a book written by the seer called Thathvamasi , based on his commentaries from Swami Swaroopananda and will return to Tadepalli at 2.10 pm.