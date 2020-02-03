AMARAVATI: After a cabinet sub-committee headed by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath, had found several irregularities and unfair practices done during the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president Chandrababu Naidu’s regime over insider trading in the capital region. Now, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) has taken over the case and has intensified its probe into insider trading in Amaravati region.

According to the cabinet sub-committee report, TDP leaders have bought nearly 4,075 acres of land in the Amaravati region even before formally announcing Amaravati as the state capital, and now the CID has started investigating politicians and other persons involved in this case. Even CID has identified that white cardholders has 720 acres of land in Amaravati’s mainlands. Acting upon this, CID officials 790 white ration cardholders.

Chief officer of CID has also written a letter to Enforcement Directorate (ED) to inquire about the purchase of land documents in Amaravati. The ED will take action over this within two days.

