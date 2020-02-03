He received the blessings from Seer Swarupanandendra Saraswati of the Peetham and attended the special prayers offered at Raja Syamala temple. After performing puja to cows on the Sarada Peetham premises, the Chief Minister unveiled a plaque at the Swayam Jyoti Mandapam and attended the purnahuthi at the TDD-sponsored Srinivasa Chaturveda Havanam.

The Chief Minister also participated in the Rajya Syamala Yagam performed by the Sarada Peetham for the welfare of the people.

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, Minister Avanti Srinivas, MLA Adeep Raju, MPs V Vijaisai Reddy, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and TTD Board members accompanied the Chief Minister.

