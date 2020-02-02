HYDERABAD: Fifty-six people from Andhra Pradesh were brought to India back from Wuhan, the epicentre of the deadly novel coronavirus, in the first Air India flight on Saturday morning.

The second flight carrying 323 Indians and seven Maldivians from Wuhan in China landed at Delhi airport on Sunday morning.

In the first flight on early Saturday, 324 Indian were evacuated and admitted to the two quarantine facilities set up by the Army and the ITBP, though none of them have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

A woman named Shruti, residing in Kurnool of Andhra Pradesh who had been to China for training with 58 others last year alleged that she was left out of the evacuation process in China on suspicion of having affected with the deadly coronavirus. She had recorded high body temperature and she was advised to stay back as a precautionary measure.

Shruthi has appealed to the Indian government in a video message to make arrangements for the return back home as she is due to get married on February 14.

Meanwhile, two Indians, both from Kerala, have been tested positive for novel coronavirus.