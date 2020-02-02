HYDERABAD: A girl named Shruti belonging to Kurnool of Andhra Pradesh who had been to China for training with 58 others last year alleged that she was left out of the evacuation process in China on suspicion of having affected with the deadly coronavirus.

In a video, she said that she couldn’t take flight along with her colleagues and the officials had asked her to stay back as she recorded high body temperature. She has now appealed the government to bring her back to India.

She got engaged recently and her parents were preparing for her marriage. Her family is now worried about her safety as she is stuck in China.

Two Air India flights have been put in service to evacuate the Indians from the Wuhan city in China where the deadly novel Coronavirus had broken out which had claimed nearly 300 lives till now.

The AI flights have evacuated a total of 647 Indians from China.

Also Read: First Country To Report Coronavirus Death Outside China is...