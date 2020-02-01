AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Visakhapatnam city on Monday, February 3. AP CM is to take part on the last day of the Sri Sarada Peetham Varshikotsavalu which had started on a grand scale in Visakhapatnam from January 30.
Tourism Minister Muttamchetti Srinivasarao confirmed the AP CM's visit to the city. YS Jagan will start from Tadepalli at 9 am on February 3 and will arrive at Gannavaram Airport at 9.20 am. AP CM will reach Visakhapatnam by 10.10 am. AP CM is to participate in the Sarada Peetham Varshikotsavalu from 10.40 am to 12.30 pm on a concluding day. After that the CM will reach Visakhapatnam airport by 12.50 pm and will fly to Gannavaram by 1.40 pm. YS Jagan returns to his house after.
