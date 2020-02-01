AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh chief Minister YS Jagna Mohan Reddy had taken a decision to deliver the pensions for all the eligible candidates through, door to door pension distribution. As per AP CM’s decision the Village and Ward volunteers have fanned out to the doorstep of beneficiaries to complete the pension disbursement, to ensure that people will receive their pensions without any hassles,. Around 4 lakhs volunteers reached out to the pensioners of all categories across the State on Saturday to distribute pensions to as many as 54.6 lakh beneficiaries. For this purpose the state government has released Rs 1320.14 crores.
Intially the pension amount was Rs 1,000 AP CM has now increased the pension benefit to Rs 2,250 and allocated Rs 15,675.20 crores for the year towards the programme.
Have a look at AP CM Tweets over Door to door pension distribution
Old Age Pension (OAP) of Rs.2,250 will be provided to Widow, Weavers, Toddy Tappers, Fishermen, Single Women, Traditional Cobblers and PLHIV (ART Pensions )every month. For Disabled Pensions Rs.3,000 per month and CKDU/Dialysis Pensions Rs 5,000 to Rs.10,000 per month is being given. Added to that age for old age pensioners (OAP) has been reduced from 65 to 60 years.