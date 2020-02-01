AMARAVATI: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP V Vijayasai Reddy said that the union budget 2020, was totally disappointing as the state got only an empty hand. He opined that a state like Andhra Pradesh which is heavily dependent on Agriculture, will not get any benefit out of the proposed union budget by centre on Saturday, Janauary 1.

Addressing a press conference after the budget speech, at the Parliamentary Complex on Saturday, Vijayasai Reddy said that increasing inflation is not a good sign for any developing country like India and there are some positive and negative aspects of the budget. He supports centre Increasing the depositors' insurance from Rs.5,00,000.

YSRCP MP demands centre to release funds for the state agricultural sector . He even questioned the central government over the promise that they will double the income of farmers. Vijayasai Reddy urged the centre to immediately release funds for Polvaram project.

He requested the centre to grant funds for development of backward districts in the state. The center has shown discrimination in the allocation of funds, said Vijayasai Reddy. He even stated that centre didn’t fulfill any promises over special grant for backward districts development and promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

AP special status issue and other key points are not mentioned in the union budget 2020. proposed 18% GST is very much high for online education. There is an need for a detailed explanation on how the budget is allocated for infrastructure. He lashes out at centre for not giving any single railway project to the state. Vijayasai Reddy concluded stating that centre should grant funds to develop airports in Andhra Pradesh.

