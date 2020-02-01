AMARAVATI: Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar assured that centre will do justice to the state of Andhra Pradesh. He said that Andhra Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir are two exceptional cases. AP has been formed into a special state with certain promises under Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, and Jammu and Kashmir is declared as union territory after the abrogation of article 371, said Javadekar.
Speaking about the union budget 2020 proposed by the centre on Saturday, Javadekar said that budget was very good. He even opined that this budget will boost to the economic growth of the country. He even praised the budget calling it as the "budget of the decade". Javadekar said that In the central budget, infrastructure has given priority. Increasing Insurance on bank deposits to Rs 5 lakhs is appreciable and it is a gift to the common man, said Union Minister.
Also Read: Union Budget Disappointing: Vijayasai Reddy