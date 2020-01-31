NEW DELHI/VIZAG: Rear Admiral Sreekumar Nair, NM, took over as the Admiral Superintendent Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam from Vice Admiral Kiran Deshmukh, Indian Navy said on Friday.

Rear Admiral Sreekumar Nair Profile

Rear Admiral Nair was commissioned as an Electrical Officer into the Indian Navy on 17 Aug 1987 and is an alumnus of erstwhile Regional Engineering College now NIT, Tiruchirapalli and IIT Delhi. The Flag Officer has held various important appointments in the Indian Navy including Operational, Staff and Dockyard.

Prior to taking over as the Admiral Superintendent, he has served as Assistant Chief of Materiel (Information Technology and Systems), at Integrated Head Quarters(IHQ), Ministry of Defence(MoD) (Navy). He has served onboard frontline destroyers - - INS Ranvir, INS Rana, INS Delhi and INS Mumbai.

His other major ashore appointments include Chief Staff Officer (Technical), HQSNC and Principal Director Ship Production at IHQMoD (Navy), New Delhi, Commanding Officer, INS Valsura, Principal Director Weapon Equipment and Director of Personnel at IHQMoD (Navy).

The Admiral was awarded the Nao Sena Medal (NM) in 2010 for his meritorious service. Vice Admiral Kiran Deshmukh, who was at the helm at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam for 14 months, has taken over as Director General Naval Projects at Visakhapatnam.

