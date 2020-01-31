AMARAVATI: Two died and three others were injured after a speeding car lost control and plunged into the Vamsadhara canal in Srikakulam district, on Thursday night, January 30.

According to the reports, the deceased were identified as employees of the Coromandel Fertilizers in Visakhapatnam. Both the deceased Pawan (32), B Chandramohan (45) were working as area managers in the same company. Both of them, along with three others had gone to attend a meeting in Centurion University in Paralakhemundi. While returning to Visakhapatnam after the meeting, their car lost control due to over speeding near Gotta Barrage in Srikakulam district and fell into the Vamsadhara canal. While two of them died on the spot,the three others sustained with injuries.

Police reached the spot after being informed. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Further investigation is underway.

