AMARAVATI: In the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus all the health department officials in the state have been alerted and Minister for Health Alla Nani has appointed nodal officers in every district and ordered them to be alert at the district-level, in Andhra Pradesh.

The state government has already issued guidelines to the authorities. The minister directed the officials to keep equipment (scanners and masks) ready. He directed the district medical health officers to be alert at ports across the state and to follow the guidelines they have received.

Anyone with persistent fever, cough, cold or shortness of breath within 28 days must immediately visit the nearest government Hospital wearing a mask. The government has set up 1100/1102 toll-free numbers and 7013387382/ 8008473799 numbers for emergency information. Moreover, special operation has been taken up at airports and seaports in the state to identify coronavirus-infected patients.

