EAST GODAVARI: In a heart wrenching incident, a newborn baby was left by an unknown person in the bushes at Tallarevu in East Godavari district on Thursday, Janauary 30. Locals who noticed the baby informed the police and woman and child welfare (WCW) department officers over the incident.

On receiving the information, the Tallarevu Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Ch Durga Devi and other officials rushed to the spot and shifted the baby to Government General Hospital (GGH) in Kakinada for treatment. After which the doctors confirmed that the baby girl is safe, and doctors have discharged the girl on the same day, as the bay's condition was said to be alright.

Speaking to the media, WCW project director Sukha Jeevan Babu said that the baby will be shifted to Sishu Gruha in Kakinada. Police registered a case and started investigation. Further details are awaited.

Also Read: Srikakulam: 2 Killed After Car Plunges Into Vamsadhara Canal