AMARAVATI: In order to inculcate moral values in children from an early age, and to bring awareness over sexual offences against women, Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APSERMC) has decided to introduce topics on gender sensitivity as a part of the students curriculum.

Addressing a press conference at APSERMC office in Kondapalli, chairperson Justice R Kantha Rao said that the commission will add the topics based on gender sensitivity in the students curriculum. Rao said that it is essential to bring awareness among the students over the consequences a person has to face if they commit any sexual offences and gets convicted under DISHA Act.

He even said that, commission will not tolerate any teaching and non-teaching staff if they commit any sexual offences against students and strict action will be taken against them. The staff will be suspended or transferred if they found guilty after a detailed inquiry. APSERMC chairperson also made clear that the commission will conduct surprise checks on 200 schools in urban and rural areas every day in the first week of February.

Rao even said that they have been receiving complaints from parents over the unreasonably high fees being collected by the managements of private educational institutions. He assured that the commission will submit a detailed report to the state government in February. The AP government will initiate necessary action against private institutions which are running without recognition. Rao even said that a toll free number will be launched soon through which parents or students can can directly complaint about the unusual fees or any other concerns in fee collection of private schools.’

