VISAKHAPATNAM: Sri Sarada Peetham Varshikotsavalu have started on a grand scale in Visakhapatnam. The Varshikotsavalu celebrations started from morning 8 am on Thursday, January 30 with Ganapati Puja, followed by Raja Shyamala Yagam. This Varshikotsavalu will be celebrated for five days starting from today.

The state government had made all the arrangements for the Devotees who are participating in the Varshikotsavalu. The temple committee has made all the arrangements to accommodate devotees who are said to come in large numbers for this occasion.

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy along with his wife visited the Vishakha Sri Sarada Peetham and received the blessings from Swamy Swaroopanandendra Saraswati. YV Subba Reddy couple are said to take part in the Chaturveda Havanam, Raja Shyamala Swarupa Sharada pooja, Chandramoulishwara Peeta Pooja and other cultural activities.

Odisha Speaker Surya Narayan Patro, Minister Srinivasa Rao, Pendurthi MLA Adeep Raj are said to take part in Sri Sarada Peetham Varshikotsavalu.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh Tops In Budgetary Practices