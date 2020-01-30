AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met former judge of Supreme Court Jasti Chelameswar on Thursday, January 30.

YS Jagan honored the former chief justice of Kerala with a shawl and a memorial.

Chalameshwar was accompanied by Dr. Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, President of the Official Language Society and Narasaraopeta, MP Lau Sri Krishnadevarayalu.

YS Jagan along with Chalameshwar had participated in the "Peddala Sabha Lo Telugu Pedda" book launch event in Vijayawada on June 11 last year.

J Chalameshwar retired on 22 June, 2018 as the second most senior Supreme court judge. He had earlier served as an Additional Judge at the then High Court of Andhra Pradesh. Born in Krishna district, he studied law and obtained an LLB from Andhra University, Visakhapatnam in 1976.

