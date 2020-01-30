HINDUPUR: Actor turned politician and Telugu Desam Party MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna faced bitter experience in his own Hindupur constituency on Thursday. When Balakrishna had come to the constituency, locals blocked Balakrishna's convoy from entering into Hindupur and shouted slogans against the leader.

Shouting "Balakrishna Down Down", "Balakrishna Go Back" they expressed their outrage towards the leaders for blocking the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's proposal for decentralization of power in the state.

Rayalaseema people lashed out at Balakrishna as the TDP was making attempts to block setting up of the High Court in Rayalaseema region. People even called the TDP MLA as a traitor of Rayalseema region.

