AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh government once again stressed the need to grant Special Category Status to the state, and requested the centre government to grant the same.

YSR Congress Party leader (YSRCP) & Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy and Lok Sabha member Mithun Reddy, along with other party leaders attended the All-party meeting began at the Parliament Library building on Thursday, January 30.

Speaking in the meeting, YSRCP leaders raised nine aspects which are required to be implemented for the overall development of the state. The YSRCP leaders have asked the Centre to grant clearance to the pending bills to the state. The state government asked the centre to release the pending dues to the state, an amount of Rs 18,969 Crore under Revenue deficit grant, and Rs 23,000 Crore for the development of backward districts in the state.

The state government also urged the centre to reimburse Rs 3, 283 Crore spent by the state government for the Polavaram project, and to approve for the revised estimated cost of the Polavaram Project which is Rs. 55, 548 Crore.

The AP government even made an appeal to grant Rs. 47, 424 Crore for the construction of capital city in the state.

YSRCP leaders also requested the central government to provide financial assistance for Ramayapatnam port and the Kadapa Steel Plant. The state government also asked the centre to give industrial incentives and tax concessions.

