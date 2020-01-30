AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid homage to the father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi at his residence on Mahatma Gandhi's 72nd death anniversary.

In his message YS Jagan called for the re-establishment of Mahatma's teachings of Peace, Non-violence, Satyagraha and Sarvodaya. YS Jagan also paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the independence India.