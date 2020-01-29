AMARAVATI/TEXAS: Nobel laureate and noted scientist Dr John B. Goodenough praised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's revolutionary schemes recently. He said that the schemes were 'great' and beneficial as they are all about changing the face of education and society. Ninety-eight year old Dr Goodenough who is of German origin , is a renowned engineering professor at the University of Texas at Austin, has been awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his contribution to the invention and development of lithium-ion batteries that power mobile phones, laptops and electric cars across the globe.

Andhra Pradesh State Overseas Education Coordinator Dr Kumar Annavaruppu and his wife Rajeshwari recently met Dr Goodenough at the University and discussed various issues related to the State of AP. As part of their meeting, they also explained various schemes and programmes promulgated by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the development of education and welfare of the students.

They enumerated the goals of Amma Vodi Scheme, Nadu Nedu, Rythu Bharosa and other welfare schemes. Impressed with the details, Dr Goodenough said that all round development was possible only when these schemes reached people at the grass root level. He said that the efforts by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was commendable and would yield great results. He also expressed his desire to visit the State of Andhra Pradesh.

This Nobel laureate said that many children in the country want to be educated, but due to the lack of financial assistance and the infrastructure, the children were compelled to drop out from studies. Dr. Kumar released a video of Dr Goodenough praising the Chief Minister.

Dr Goodenough, is a solid-state physicist at the University of Texas at Austin, became the oldest ever Nobel laureate for winning the award in 2019, for his works in designing lithium-ion cathode batteries which are now used in smart phones.

Dr Kumar Annavarapu is an Atlanta based educationist who was appointed by the AP Government as Coordinator for Overseas Education. Dr Kumar facilitates between the government and universities for entering into MoUs with top universities in America and guide students on the educational and employment opportunities in the US Universities and Industries.

