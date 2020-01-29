AMARAVATI: Minister for Municipal and Urban Development Botsa Satyanarayana lashes out at Telugu Desam party (TDP) Chandrababu Naidu for spreading false propaganda using Yellow Media over setting up of Visakhapatnam as the executive capital. Minister had condemned the publicity on Yellow Media and made it clear that the capital change would not be delayed.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Botsa said "The state government has taken Three capitals decision only after considering the suggestions of GN Rao and Boston committee reports." Minister said " The AP government won't step back on the decision of forming three capitals for the state."

Chandrababu said that the GN Rao Committee is an inept committee, and how can he spread rumours in the name of the same committee that Visakhapatnam city will be affected by natural disasters, questioned Botsa. TDP president who had initially said that the report of the GN Rao Committee should be thrown into the Dustbin has suddenly changed his mind for his political benefit. Minister even questioned Chandrababu "when did GN Rao report turned as a holy bible to TDP?"

Botsa asserted that Chandrababu did not have integrity on any issue, and he is named as U turn Babu, as he takes U turn in every matter. YSR Congress Party leader said that the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken decision for decentralization which will benefit for the welfare of all the communities and regions of the state. The abolition of the Legislative Council has nothing to do with three capitals proposal,said Botsa.

