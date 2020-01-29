AMARAVATI: As part of the precautionary measures taken by the State government towards Coronavirus, Dr V Rambabu, Professor of Medicine in Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam was appointed as Nodal Officer and Dr Neelima JD of DME office was appointed as liaison officer for effective implementation of control measures of Coronavirus. Andhra Pradesh Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas also stated that there were no cases of Coronavirus in the State.

Dr V Rambabu, Nodal Officer, said, “As part of the precautionary measures, we have instructed all the teaching hospitals to have isolated wards with all the necessary facilities and required kits. With the coordination from the district officers, all suspected cases will be considered with utmost care. Public are advised to take precautions such as covering up themselves in public spaces.”

