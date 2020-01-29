TIRUPATI: The Andhra Pradesh State Government has taken a crucial decision on the lands which belongs to Sri Swami Hathiramji Mutt in Tirupati. The state government suspended custodian, Arjun Das Mahant of Hathiramji Mutt who is managing the secular affairs along with administration of properties of the Mutt in Tirupati, on Wednesday January 29. The responsibilities are now handed over to Srikalahasti temple Executive Officer for the time being.

The state government has taken this decision as Mahant is facing accusations of allegedly misusing the properties of Hathiramji Mutt. The Hathiramji Mutt lands near Tirupati have been subjected to large-scale illegal occupation over the past few years.

Land mafia has grabbed the hundred of Crores of Hathiramji Mutt lands. It is reported that the local mafia created fake land documents and got the lands registered through illegal means. They even disobeyed court orders and started real estate business in these lands. The worth of the lands is estimated to be above Rs. 100 Crores.

