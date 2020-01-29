AMARAVATI: “As many as eight fishermen from Vizianagaram district who languished in Bangladesh jail for many months were released on Wednesday. With the continuous efforts of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, we are able to free the fishermen,” said Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department Mopidevi Venkata Ramana. The Eight fishermen were from Tippalavalasa in Vizianagaram district who were released today from BagiraHaat jail.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the Minister stated that major and minor jetties will be made available for the fishermen in a phased manner.

The federation members and the family members of the fishermen expressed their gratitude to the Vizag MP, Fisheries Minister Mopidevi Venkataramana and the Chief Minister for securing early release of the fishermen.

Minister Venkata Ramana assured the fishermen community that 22 places were identified for setting up major and minor jetties across the State. “Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has a special interest in the welfare of fishermen community and as promised earlier, jetties will be provided in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts so that they needn’t go to other States like Gujarat for labor work. From now on better facilities for fishermen will be provided in our state itself and also have better opportunities in the State itself.

In the first phase major and minor harbors and jetties at Vuppada, Machilipatnam, Juvvaladhinne and in phase 2, Budagatlapalem, Eddhuvanipalem, Pudimadaka, Kothapatnam are going to be set up. For the construction of each jetty, Rs 350 crores are going to be spent with 50 percent from Union Government and 50 percent from State government. Also with Rs 100 Crores, Visakhapatnam harbor is going to be modernised.” he added

He further stated that Andhra Pradesh has almost 40 percent share in the marine exports in the national market. “In such case, it is very much needed to boost the marine export sector and thus we are providing a subsidised price for electricity by charging only Rs 1.50 per unit, despite having a burden of Rs 550 Crores on State treasury. In the future with advanced methods fisheries sector across the State is going to be developed.”

