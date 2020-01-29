AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has emerged as the top state in terms of best practices followed in budget formulation and making the budget transparent and citizen friendly, as per the survey conducted by Transparency International. Along with AP, Assam and Odisha also tops in terms of budget best practices.

According to the reports, the survey was conducted basing on four parameters budgetary process, public disclosure and post budget fiscal management and efforts to make budget more transparent and citizen friendly which is understandable to all the people of the state.

The states which figured lower in the ranking were Goa, Maharashtra and Punjab. Transparency International ranks Assam in the top first place in budgetary practices, followed by Odisha, Andhra Pradesh.

In recent times, AP Chief Minister YS Jagan has also been on the front line of the list of the best performing Chief Ministers in the country, In a nationally-ranked poll conducted by the India Today Mood of the Nation (MOTN) 2020 in January.

