AMARAVATI: The third phase of YSR Kanti Velugu programme would start on February 1 in the state. Reviewing the prestigious programmes of the government here on Tuesday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that old-aged people should be given first preference under the Kanti Velugu programme for which screening tests would be conducted at the village level

Screening test would be conducted for nearly 1.25 crore people and the third phase completed by July 31. Health cards would be issued from February 15 and eye tests would be conducted for 66,15,467 children and spectacles provided to 1.5 lakh people by then. So far, surgery had been performed to 46,000 people. In all, 4,906 health sub-centres would be set up in the state by the end of February.

The first phase of Jagananna Vidya Vasati Deevena programme would be taken up on February 28 and the second phase in July-August for nearly11 schoolchildren. The amount would be directly credited to the accounts of the mothers of the children. As part of the programme, ITI students would gt Rs 10,000 per year, Polytechnique students would get Rs 15,000 and students pursuing degree and other courses would get Rs 20,000.

With reference to Rythu Bharosa Centres, it was decided to set up over 11,000 centres in the state by the end of April near the village secretariats to bring about a drastic change in the rural economy. Efforts would be made to provide quality seed, fertilizer and pesticide to the farmers and remunerative price would also be announced.

Seeds would also be supplied at the Rythu Bharosa Centres and farmers would be trained in taking up standard cultivation methods. A unique feature of the programme would be distribution of health cards to animals and veterinary doctors appointed and medicines kept ready at the centres.

In all, 541 services would be provided at the village and ward secretariats and they would be put on display for the convenience of the people and the collectors would directly monitor the secretariats.

As part of the Amma Vodi programme, 42,33,098 beneficiaries have been identified for whom an amount of Rs 6,188 crore was distributed. The Chief Minister directed the officials to maintain standards in the mid-day meal programme.

With reference to the door delivery of sand, the officials told the Chief Minister that since January 10, 1,12,082 tonnes of sand was delivered in East, West Godavari and Kadapa districts and there was a storage of 16.5 lakh tonnes of sand for distribution in the other districts.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the implementation of Disha Act. The officials said that Disha police stations would start functioning in Rajahmundry and Vizianagaram by February first week and the remaining in the second week. The Chief Minister told the officials to see that the Act was implemented in the true spirit as never before in the country. He directed them to provide basic facilities in the Disha courts to be set up in all the 13 districts.

