PILERU: Tribal Welfare residential school principal Y Balaji Naidu was caught red-handed by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) at Pileru in Chittoor while accepting a bribe amount of Rs 2 Lakhs from a contractor Khadar Vali.

According to sources, He allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakhs from a contractor.

He was taken into custody by the officials.

In a similar incident, The Anti-Corruption Department (ACB) officials raided the 13 sub-registrar offices in 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh, and seized Rs 10,34,256 in accounted cash from all the offices, on Friday, January 10.

ACB officials started questioning those who have been involved in irregularities in all districts. The cases have been registered against them, said ACP DG.

