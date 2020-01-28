AMARAVATI/DELHI: In a significant move, the State Government has sent the resolution passed by the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, repealing the Legislative Council, to the Central Government.

The AP legislature officials first sent the resolution to the State Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney for perusal. After examining the resolution, the CS sent it to the Home Ministry officials at the Centre, which has to approve it and pass a bill related to it. Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will then pass the Bill after which it has to be signed by the President of India, to become an Act, following which the Council will be abolished. In accordance with Article 169 (1) of the Constitution, Parliament has to enact an enabling legislation to abolish the Legislative Council.

The AP Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on Monday dissolving the Legislative Council. After Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy presented the resolution for abolishing the Legislative Council , the motion was approved by the Speaker of the House for discussion. Various members of the house made clear that the Council should be abolished keeping in mind the State's welfare and not for political interests as discussed at length in the Assembly.

