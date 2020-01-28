AMARAVATI: YSR Congress Party MLA Ambati Rambabu said the abolition of the Legislative Council will be very helpful for the development of Andhra Pradesh.

Ambati on Tuesday said that abolition of the upper house is a key and historic decision which was taken by Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to protect the democracy as the upper house was being misused by the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to create obstacles for the bills passed by the Assembly which is directly elected by the people.

peaking at a press conference at the YSRCP headquarters, Ambati lashed out at TDP president Chandrababu for his behavior. Ambati recalled that the Chandrababu spoke against the council in the past when late YS Rajsekhar Reddy has set up the council in 2007, and even questioned Chandrababu, "Why yellow media didn't have written anything about this?"

The YSRCP MLA even responded over Chandrababu challenges to dissolve the assembly. He demanded TDP MLAs and MPs to resign from their positions and seek a fresh mandate if they are confident. Ambati made fun of Chandrababu Naidu and said, "Chandrababu is worried about his son Nara Lokesh's political career in AP and out of stress Chandrababu is making all false allegations against the ruling party."

Ambati also hit out at Chandrababu for not attending the House on Monday. Ambati even said that people of the state clearly came to know about two-faced behaviour of Chandrababu towards the abolition of the Legislative Council as Assembly has shown the video of Chandarababu who spoke against the council in 2007.

