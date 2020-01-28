AMARAVATI: As Coronavirus is rapidly spreading around the world, the Andhra Pradesh government alerted people of the state and has taken precautionary measures for avoiding loss of lives due to the dangerous Coronavirus. Around 4,500 people have been infected and 106 people were killed by this deadly virus, till Tuesday, Janauary 28.

As part of the precautionary measures, the AP Health Minister Alla Nani held a review meeting with all the officials on Tuesday, over the coronavirus. So far no case has been registered in the state, said Minister. The virus can be transmitted by people who are showing no symptoms.

Nani said that people of the state need not to worry about the coronavirus, as the state government educated all the hospital doctors and made arrangements at district hospitals, even set up a 5-bed special ward. Officials were also ordered to set up ventilators ready at every hospital, said Nani. The Minister even said that a special nodal officer will be appointed by the state government for inspection over the Coronavirus outbreak.

